Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 21, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Antoine Manahan, 36, was arrested and charged with Murder in the shooting death of Chad Reed, 45, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Avery White, 22, was also taken into custody and charged with Murder.

LPD asked for the public’s help finding Manahan on July 14. Media outlets outside the Lubbock area were notified of the search on Tuesday. According to LPD, Manahan was arrested Thursday night in Arlington.

Antoine Manahan

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Officers were called for shots fired at 12:06 p.m. on July 11 in the 1900 block of East Auburn Street. Police said Reed was found dead inside a home. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit responded to investigate the shooting.

LPD said in a statement Friday morning, “Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Lubbock TAG office, Wichita Falls Police Department and the Grand Prairie Police Department all assisted in the apprehension of Manahan.”