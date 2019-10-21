Suspects bust down front door, shoot at residents, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas – A police report said five suspects showed up to a home and kicked down the front door early Sunday afternoon in the 9000 block of Alcove Avenue. The report said one of them fired “multiple shots” at the residents in the home.

According to the police report, a woman, her son and her son’s common law wife were getting ready for church when the home burglary occurred.

The police report said one of the suspects wore a bandanna to cover his face. He had a gun and pointed it at the son’s head. He threatened to kill the son, the police report said.

The mom and the son ran to hide inside the home. But the armed suspect fired the gun anyway. The common law wife agreed to leave with the other five suspects, and she was then listed as one of six total suspects.

Bullet casings were found outside of the residence, according to police.

All suspects fled the scene, and, at this time, police have not publicly identified any of them. There were no injuries listed in the police report.

EverythingLubbock reached out to Lubbock Police to see if any suspects have been arrested. We will provide an update when possible.