Suspects invade home with gun and steal car, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Police responded to the 1500 block of 41st Street to reports of an armed robbery.

The victim said he was sleeping when he heard the two suspects kicking in his front door, a police report said.

The victim said when he went into the living room, one of the suspects pointed a shotgun at him while the other suspect took some belongings without his consent, the police report stated.

The police report said while the suspects were stealing property, one of them asked the victim about the location of a phone belonging to someone else who was in the household.

The victim said after he told the suspects he did not know where the phone was, and the suspects left the house and stole his car.

There were no reported injuries.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that no arrests had been made in the case as of Thursday afternoon.