LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, three juveniles led officers on a foot chase Monday morning in South Lubbock.

Officers were called out for reports of three people walking with what appeared to be a rifle near 106th and University Avenue at 10:12 a.m. LPD said that once officers arrived, the suspects ran away. A drone was deployed by LPD and two people were found at the time.

The scene remained active as of 11:17 a.m., LPD said.