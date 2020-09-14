Video released from high speed chase that ended Monday in Lubbock Co.

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that two male suspects in the chase have been apprehended. They are 29 and 16 years old.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two suspects remained at large Monday afternoon after a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputy pursued a stolen vehicle Monday.

Read the full release from LCSO below:

(Lubbock, Texas) – On September 14, 2020, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s attempted to stop a

pickup that was stolen out of Midland, Texas.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Midland County asking for assistance

to locate a stolen Ford F-350 pickup out of Midland that was believe to be in Lubbock County.

A deputy spotted the stolen pickup at County Road 1100 and County Road 7600 where he

attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, and began to actively evade. A pursuit continued through several counties, Lynn, Hockley and Terry County, traveling back into Lubbock County. The vehicle was later located at CR 1930 and CR 7630 abandoned.

The vehicle was said to be occupied by two white males. One suspect is possibly a juvenile, the other suspect is believed to have several neck tattoos. Both suspects are still at large.

Anyone with any information is ask to call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s at 806-775-1600/911

or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

This is still an ongoing investigation.