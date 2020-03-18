Couple shoots at police during overnight chase, both arrested

WOLFFORTH, Texas — Around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wolfforth Police Department engaged in a vehicle pursuit that led to officers being shot at in Lubbock County, according to a press release.

The following is a press release from the Wolfforth Police Department:

On March 18th, 2020 at about 12:40 AM an officer with the Wolfforth Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction. The vehicle failed to stop and Wolfforth Police Officers initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit continued into the city of Lubbock. Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office assisted in the pursuit and were able to successfully deploy spikes.

During the pursuit, suspects in the fleeing vehicle fired several rounds, from a shotgun, at pursuing units. Multiple law enforcement units were struck. No law enforcement officers were injured by gunfire.

The suspect unit came to a stop in the area of 54th and Avenue L in Lubbock. After a short foot pursuit Stevie Dominquez, 37, of Lubbock and Elva Jimenez, 41, of Lubbock were arrested.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department and Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office assisted Wolfforth Officers at the scene

Both suspects were booked into the Lubbock County Jail and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and felon in possession of a firearm.