CASTRO COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers and Castro County Sheriff’s Office were investigating two “suspicious” deaths connected to a suspected kidnapping in Friona.

Authorities said on Saturday at 10:13 a.m., two people were found dead on a property near FM 1057 and FM 2397, a half mile east of the Parmer County line. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed they were a 37-year-old Dimmitt man and a 27-year-old Friona woman.

CCSO said the Texas Rangers were called to help. After investigating, authorities said the two were involved in an incident in Friona, where police were looking into a “suspected kidnapping.”

Authorities said autopsies would be done in Lubbock. According to Texas DPS, their identities would not be released until autopsies were completed.

In a social media post, the Castro County Sheriff’s Office called the deaths a “tragic incident” and asked to keep both families in prayer.

This is a developing story. As we continue gathering updates, check back at EverythingLubbock.com.