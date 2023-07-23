SEMINOLE, Texas — The Seminole Police Department arrested Jose Santiago Briones, 17, a Hobbs teen murder suspect, according to a social media post Sunday evening.

SPD arrested Briones Saturday morning at 2:46 a.m., according to the social media post.

Officers were called to the 300 block of SW 15th Street in reference to a suspicious person looking in vehicles, SPD said.

SPD said that Briones was intoxicated and was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication. A wanted check was then conducted when they found Briones had a murder warrant out of Hobbs, New Mexico, SPD said.

SPD said that Briones was transported to the Gaines County Detention Center and booked for Public Intoxication and the Murder warrant out of Hobbs, New Mexico.