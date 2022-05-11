LUBBOCK, Texas – Swarm season is underway in the South Plains, with bees making stops in several backyards within minutes.

“For the most part, swarms are pretty docile,” said Nathan Prueitt, owner of Tumbleweed Bees.

Prueitt started beekeeping as a hobby but has expanded into a business he loves, specializing in collecting bees and removing swarms.

Swarming happens when bees reproduce and outgrow their old location, moving to look for a new home.

“If you’re not going to call a beekeeper, just leave them be. They’ll leave in about 24 to 48 hours, sometimes even sooner,” said Prueitt.

Prueitt recommends calling a local beekeeper as the bees they remove eventually make their way back into the economy.

“We take those bees and get them to good health. They’ll make the honey, and we sell it at farmer’s markets to people whereas, if they’re just a feral hive at some abandoned house, you’re not going to get that benefit, and there’s no telling what kind of sicknesses they may run across,” said Prueitt.

The swarming season is expected to slow down in June, and although swarms are docile, it is still recommended to approach them with caution.

Tumbleweed Bees said there are several ways people can help bees from their homes.

“Bees will go to your swimming pools for water. They’ll go to dog bowls. These are very common places that you’ll see them. So, if you don’t want them to go to those kinds of locations, having birdbaths or just some kind of water that they can pull from will help, and don’t just have the water but put bricks or rocks in it so they can land on it.”

If you have a swarm that needs to be removed, click here to Tumbleweed Bee’s Facebook for more information.