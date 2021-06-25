SWAT called out to incident in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department SWAT team was called out to an incident at a home near 98th Street and Topeka Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police were originally called out just after 1:30 p.m. to a domestic disturbance. A negotiator was also called to the scene.

According to LPD, three children were in the house but were confirmed to be out and safe as of 4:00 p.m.

LPD said the situation did not pose a threat to the public. However people were asked to stay out of the area.

A photojournalist was on scene gathering information.

