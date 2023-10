LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Monday morning said SWAT and negotiators were responding to a barricaded subject in the 1900 block of 21st Street.

LPD was initially called for a domestic disturbance at 8:59 a.m.

The public was asked to avoid the area. Those in the area were asked to shelter in place. According to LPD, Lubbock ISD told police that Dupre Academy High School is under a “secure protocol.”

Check back for updates.