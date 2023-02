LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities were staged near Lee Kitchens Drive and Parklane Drive in Ransom Canyon after a SWAT call-out on Monday, according to the Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office.

LCSO said SWAT was called for assistance with a barricaded subject at 2:37 p.m. More details would be released when available, according to LCSO.

