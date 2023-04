LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department, SWAT, and negotiators responded Saturday evening to a possibly armed and barricaded person in the 3100 block of Auburn Street, according to LPD.

3100 Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

3100 Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

3100 Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

“Nearby residents have been asked to leave the area. We are asking the public to avoid this area,” LPD said.

This is a developing story check back for updates.