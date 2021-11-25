SWAT callout, Regis at I-27, police ask motorists to avoid the area

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police asked the public to avoid Regis Street at Interstate 27 Thanksgiving morning. Police then provided an update asking motorists to also avoid Interstate 27 at Regis.

Police responded to a the report of a suicidal subject at the Lubbock National Guard Armory at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, the situation was still ongoing with a SWAT callout and barricaded subject, police said.

An updated police statement said:

The Lubbock Police Department needs the public to avoid Interstate 27 around Regis Street. I-27 northbound and southbound at Regis Street are closed until further notice.

The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.