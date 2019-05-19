Update: SWAT callout reported Sunday afternoon in Southwest Lubbock County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Chris Lutter)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas - The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office SWAT Unit was called to a residence just south of Wolfforth early Sunday afternoon.

LSO told EverthingLubbock.com they were called to the 9200 block of County Road 7640 before 12:00 p.m.

Authorities were negotiating with a man barricaded with a baby inside a residence following a domestic dispute.

They were able to extract the baby just before 2:00 p.m.

Our crew on scene said the child was taken to a UMC EMS ambulance which then left the area.

Law enforcement continued to search the residence and the area for the man but were unable to locate him.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was also assisting with the search.

Residents in several homes near the incident were asked to evacuate as precaution but were later allowed to return.

LSO said they received information later in the afternoon that man has returned to the residence.

Deputies returned to the scene and took the male subject into custody.

He was identifed as Jose Luis Nino, 36.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released the following statement late Sunday afternoon:

At approximately 11:50 am, Deputies responded to 9204 CR 7640 in reference to a domestic.

When deputies attempted to make contact with the individual he barricaded himself inside the home. As a precaution the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was deployed.

Information was received that a 4 month old child was inside the residence and possibly injured. The SWAT team searched the residence and was able to remove the child without incident. The child in question was transported to Covenant Medical Center Children’s Emergency Room to be checked out for any possible injuries.

After several attempts to make contact with the individual, SWAT Team made entry and cleared the home where it was determined the subject was not inside the home.

At this time this incident is under investigation.

At approximately 4:00 pm Sheriff’s Office received information that the subject was back home. Deputies arrived and took the male subject into custody.

At this time 36 year old Jose Luis Nino faces charges of Domestic Violence Causing Serious Bodily injury, Abandoning or Endangering a Child as well as an outstanding Child Support Warrant and City Traffic Warrants.