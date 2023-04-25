LUBBOCK, Texas — In the past month, there were three SWAT callouts in and outside the city of Lubbock. All three ended peacefully, but each situation kept both the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office busy.

LPD and LCSO both serve the city and surrounding area when it comes to SWAT callouts. LPD responds in the city, while LCSO responds outside city limits.

According to LPD’s crime reports, in 2022, LPD’s SWAT team covered 12 situations, compared to the year before with 20 callouts. While the police department’s statistics are going down, the sheriff’s team has already been involved in seven stand-offs in 2023 compared to just one in 2022.

Lieutenant Brady Cross with LPD said a lot more goes into these callouts than people think.

“It’s not just that simple SWAT call outcomes with a lot of other units,” Cross said. “We have negotiators who are a valuable tool, the patrol officer that’s there, we have our bomb squad, we have canine a, a drone squad.”

Sheriff Kelly Rowe said they operate the same way with a lot of the same equipment and training. They also have people who play different roles in their department and serve on their SWAT unit as well.

“The majority of our team is deputies that have other assignments that they do full time and then when the callouts happen, they get dressed and go out,” Rowe said.

Lieutenant Cross said what goes on at these callouts takes help from the whole department. He mentioned the stand-off this past weekend that LPD responded to that lasted 8 hours before.

“You’ve got folks bringing a command center, folks bringing in mules to transport water or food to those on scene,” Cross said. “I mean ours over the weekend lasted 8 hours. It was cold. It was windy. You need relief. I mean it. It takes a lot of folks to bring something to a peaceful end like they did.

Both departments agreed when it comes to SWAT callouts, all they’re worried about is getting to the end.

“The fact that these guys are trained to adapt to those situations, adjust how they may approach trying to bring the event to a successful conclusion,” Rowe said.

“I would tell you to not be concerned by the number, It’s the ending that we’re that we’re after and a peaceful resolution is of most importance to us,” Cross said.