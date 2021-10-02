SWAT incident in Central Lubbock ends with arrest Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — A SWAT team was dispatched to a home in Central Lubbock early Saturday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The incident began around 3:20 a.m. in the area of 30th Street and Avenue X.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com it began as a domestic dispute. Then a male subject barricaded himself inside a home.

The SWAT team was then dispatched to the scene.

LPD said the subject was later taken into custody around 8:45 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.

