SWAT responds to Northwest Lubbock home, arrests fugitive

5700 block of 1st Place.

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

At approximately 3:20 p.m., Texas Anti-Gang Center investigators responded to the area of 5700 1st Place in an attempt to locate a fugitive with a felony warrant. TAG investigators observed the suspect, 35-year-old Jovante Stidam, outside a home in that area.

Stidam went inside the home and TAG investigators set up a perimeter around the area. Investigators attempted to call Stidam out of the home, but he refused to come out. Additional Lubbock Police Department SWAT members responded to the scene with the BEAR. Stidam then came out of the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Stidam was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)