Swearing-in ceremony for Lubbock County officials on Friday, Jan 1.

Lubbock County will host a swearing-in ceremony for all newly elected and reelected officials beginning their new terms of office on New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Lubbock

County Courthouse.

Judge Elect Phillip Hays will take his oath of office for the 99th District Court at 9:30am in the court’s chambers on the 3rd floor. Retiring Judge Bill Sowder will administer the oath.

Ceremonies will move to the Lubbock County Commissioners Courtroom on the 5th floor at 10:00am where newly elected Commissioner for Precinct 1, Terence Kovar, will take his oath of office. Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish will administer the oath of office for the elected officials beginning their new terms, including:

Judge Douglas Freitag, 140th District Court

County Commissioner Gilbert A. Flores, Precinct 3

Sheriff Kelly Rowe

Tax Assessor Collector Ronnie Keister

Constable Paul Hannah, Precinct 1

Constable Jody Barnes, Precinct 2

Constable Marina Garcia, Precinct 3

Constable Tony Jackson, Precinct 4

The west side entrance to the Courthouse will be open at 9:00 am. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, general public seating will be limited, and masks will be required to be worn while in the Courthouse.

