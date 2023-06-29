LUBBOCK, Texas – As we reported Tuesday, several tenants at The Ella Apartments told EverythingLubbock.com they have been dealing with broken or faulty air conditioning units for a while. They said they really need help, but don’t want to speak publicly about it, for fear of being evicted.

“You’re sitting there pouring down sweat in your own home, and they don’t care because they get to go home to their nice little place where everything’s perfect, but they don’t care about how much the tenants are suffering,” one anonymous tenant at The Ella Apartments said.

That anonymous tenant described their unit these last few months as having temperatures as hot as 90 degrees Fahrenheit inside, which has cost their family numerous trips to the hospital. Unfortunately, this tenant is not alone.

“I personally came out on Wednesday just before 8 a.m., it was 79 degrees Fahrenheit in this elderly lady’s apartment,” said Phyllis Gant, a community activist.

After hearing about and seeing first-hand the conditions some of these tenants were going through, community activists came together to stand behind them on Wednesday. They brought fans, window units and cold water bottles with them to hold tenants over temporarily, but said there’s still a lot more that needs to be done. The tenants in attendance asked to remain off-camera, also citing fear of retaliation from management.

“It’s people taking advantage of people who don’t really have a lot of means to protect themselves,” said Adam Hernandez, a community activist. “Our goal here is to stand up for these folks and speak where they may not be able to speak and try to get some relief where they may not be able to get some relief.”

When EverythingLubbock.com reached out to The Ella Apartments, they declined to comment. We also contacted Ohio-based Millennia Housing Management, the complex’s owner, and have still not heard back.

“It’s a really big problem here in the city, where we have companies from out of state that own a lot of these properties, so they don’t really have a big vested interest to worry about the community too much,” Hernandez said. “A lot of times, they are absentee landlords who allow things to get in a bad situation, so we need to hold those folks accountable and we need to get these folks relief.”

Community activist Matthew Cavazos said when we lift from the bottom, everyone rises.

“I’ve come from this kind of lifestyle before, and I’m of the belief that a rising tide lifts all boats and that we’re only as strong as our most diminished of ones in the society,” Cavazos said.

The group of activists is calling on city leaders and others in the community to help these tenants at The Ella Apartments get some much-needed relief.

“105-degree temperatures?” Gant said. “We cannot have residents standing outside or opening windows. “I can’t rest comfortably in my house, knowing that there are children and elderly people in these temperatures living in these conditions.”

As EverythingLubbock.com reported on Tuesday, a $12.3 million project is currently in the works to renovate The Ella Apartments with a proposed $81,000 per unit. The bond transaction is expected to close in September.

If you are having issues like these, you can call the City of Lubbock Code Enforcement at 806-776-2193. The department will set up an appointment to come out and look into your concern and keeps the information of callers confidential.

You can also reach out to Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas at 806-763-4557. The nonprofit organization may be able to provide free legal help to those affected.



The group of activists said the community can help the tenants at The Ella Apartments by donating box fans, window units or money for repairs. If you would like to support, or you are a tenant at The Ella Apartments that needs a fan, you’re encouraged to email Phyllis Gant.