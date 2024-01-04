LUBBOCK, Texas — Sweet Pup Co. announced it will officially open its storefront on January 6 at 3532 34th Street.

The pet boutique previously sold its pet bandanas, treats and snacks in various stores in Lubbock including Wagbnb, The Wash ‘n Wagn, Sugar Browns and the Lubbock and Wolfforth farmers markets.

At the grand opening event, the store said the first five guests to arrive will receive goodie bags.

The store’s hours on Saturday will be 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

