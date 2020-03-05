Sweetwater Jaycees gear up for world-famous Rattlesnake Roundup

Keith Willman & Del Riley, Sweetwater Jaycees, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Roundup.
The event is scheduled for March 13, 14, 15 at the Nolan County Coliseum located at 220 Coliseum Drive in Sweetwater:
Thursday March 12, 2020 4:30 pm Rattlesnake Parade
5:00 pm-10:00 pm Carnival
All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Weekend pass $60.00 (sold only on Thursday) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each
7:00 pm Miss Snake Charmer Pageant
Adults – $10.00
Students – $5.00
Located at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium 201 East 4th Street
Friday March 13, 2020
8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military -$5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free
9:00 am-6:00 pm Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent
10:00 am – Guided Hunt
2:00 pm – 12:00 am Carnival
All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only
Saturday March 14, 2020
8:00 am-6:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free
8:00 am – Cookoff (Sanctioned by LSBS)
9:00 am-6:00 pm Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent
10:00 am – 12:00 am Carnival
All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only
10:00 am – Guided Hunts
5:00 pm – Cookoff Awards
7:00 pm – Dance at the Jaycee Barn 307 West 4th
Sunday March 15, 2020
8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free
9:00 am-4:00 pm Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent
10:00 am – Guided Hunts
12:00 pm – 9:00 pm Carnival
All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only
2:00 pm Snake eating contest
2:30 pm Beard contest
3:00 pm Most pounds of snakes
3:30 pm Longest snake
For more information, click the video above.
(Information provided by Sweetwater Jaycees.)