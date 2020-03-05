Sweetwater Jaycees gear up for world-famous Rattlesnake Roundup

Keith Willman & Del Riley, Sweetwater Jaycees, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming Roundup.

​The event is scheduled for March 13, 14, 15 at the Nolan County Coliseum located at 220 Coliseum Drive in Sweetwater:

Thursday March 12, 2020 4:30 pm Rattlesnake Parade

5:00 pm-10:00 pm Carnival

All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Weekend pass $60.00 (sold only on Thursday) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each

7:00 pm Miss Snake Charmer Pageant

Adults – $10.00

Students – $5.00

Located at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium 201 East 4th Street

Friday March 13, 2020

8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military -$5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free

9:00 am-6:00 pm Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – Guided Hunt

2:00 pm – 12:00 am Carnival

All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only

Saturday March 14, 2020

8:00 am-6:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free

8:00 am – Cookoff (Sanctioned by LSBS)

9:00 am-6:00 pm Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – 12:00 am Carnival

All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only

10:00 am – Guided Hunts

5:00 pm – Cookoff Awards

7:00 pm – Dance at the Jaycee Barn 307 West 4th

Sunday March 15, 2020

8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free

9:00 am-4:00 pm Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin Show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – Guided Hunts

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm Carnival

All day pass – $30.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only

2:00 pm Snake eating contest

2:30 pm Beard contest

3:00 pm Most pounds of snakes

3:30 pm Longest snake

For more information, click the video above.

(Information provided by Sweetwater Jaycees.)