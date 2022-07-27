Macy Newberry, the 2022 Miss Snakecharmer pageant winner, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about her win.

The 17-year-old shared the details of her experience, including what it took to earn the coveted crown and what winning meant to her.

The annual Rattlesnake Roundup started as a way to control the rattlesnake population in but has since become the world’s largest of its kind, and draws thousands of people from across the globe to the Nolan County Coliseum.

In 2018, Director Rachael Connely released the award-winning documentary “Miss Snake Charmer” based on the pageant. It was screened at film festivals across the country and can be viewed on Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and Youtube.

