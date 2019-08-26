Sweltering Heat Grips West Texas on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock and surrounding areas will see the hottest day of the year so far on Monday. High temperatures will near and even exceed 110° in the greater Lubbock area — shattering daily high records. While Monday’s Hub City forecast of 107° will beat the previous daily record of 102° set back in 1922, it will not come close to the all time high temperature record of 114° (1994).

Due to the extreme heat, heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday. Try to stay indoors as much as you can during this time period. Be sure to stay hydrated throughout the day and drink water even when you’re not thirsty. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can develop very rapidly especially if you’re not drinking enough fluids throughout the day. If you don’t know the signs to look out for in heat exhaustion and heat stroke you can find them here.

Fortunately, the searing heat won’t last for long. A cold front arriving Monday night will drop high temperatures on Tuesday at least twenty degrees into the mid to upper 80s

