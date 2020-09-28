TABC announces phased reopening of Lubbock Regional Office

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission:

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is launching a new online appointment form for Texans who need in-person services at the agency’s Lubbock Regional Office.

Customers can fill out the form to set a time for in-person licensing or audit services. Appointments, which can be reserved up to two weeks in advance, are available now at the Lubbock Regional Office, 612 West Loop 289, Suite 100. Residents can also call, email or use the TABC Contact Us webpage to access services, such as marketing practices, label approval or enforcement.

“Service is one of TABC’s core values, and this careful reopening of our Lubbock office will allow us to better assist our West Texas industry members and business owners,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “As we continue the phased reopening of our facilities statewide, it’s my hope that Texans living in each of our service areas will soon be able to meet with our hardworking team members face-to-face.”

Social distancing and health and safety guidelines remain in place for all in-person visits to TABC offices. To learn more about the requirements, or to book an appointment using the online form, visit: bit.ly/tabcbooknow.

(News release from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission)