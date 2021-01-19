TABC investigates local bar in connection to deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed on Tuesday that it was looking into Lubbock business Skooners Grill & Bar in connection to a deadly crash that occurred January 16.

(Nexstar/Staff)

Jessica Helmers, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene after an SUV driven by 30-year-old Gabriel Zerrata collided with a passenger car driven by Helmers.

After the crash, Zerrata told a Lubbock Police officer that he was at Skooners having drinks and that “he also had ‘shots’ of alcoholic beverages,” according to police.

TABC told EverythingLubbock.com that the investigation will look into whether alcohol contributed to the fatality, and whether the business improperly sold alcohol to the suspected driver in the crash.

No charges have been filed and the investigation into the crash is ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon, according to LPD.