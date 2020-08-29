TABC loosens restrictions on bars to get food and beverage licenses

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission approved emergency amendments on Tuesday that eased restrictions on bars to be able to get a food and beverage license.

“We certainly understand it’s extremely difficult for business owners during the pandemic to operate safely,” said Chris Porter with TABC, “What we hope to do is make it easier for them to open their doors while still doing so safely and in a way that protects their customers and their employees first and foremost.”

Under the revised requirements, businesses applying for the certification are required to have a gross food sale of at least 51 percent.

The new amendments allow businesses to serve commercially prepackaged food items and also allowed businesses to team up with food trucks and add those sales to the calculations. It also removes the requirement to have commercial cooking equipment.

Angela McClure, co-owner at Billards Plus off Frankfort Avenue, said she appreciates the efforts the TABC has made to help more bars open up but that the plan to open up as a restaurant might not work for all bars.

“On the surface, it looks like it’s pretty easy to become a restaurant. However, you are still bound by that 51 percent, so when you’re selling pizza or whatever you’ve established to sell,” McClure said, “If you don’t do that at 51 percent, it is the understanding that you are still a bar upon audit, and you’ll be subjected to those penalties.”

Instead, McClure said her business voluntarily surrendered their alcohol license and will operate as a B.Y.O.B business. She said no matter what decision a business makes; she wishes them luck.

“I just hope that for everyone reopening and that it’s done safely and that we are able to move forward through this,” McClure said.

Porter said he highly recommends businesses contact TABC if there are any questions about the qualifications in getting the food and beverage license. He also said customers who spot violations could contact the TABC or local law enforcement.