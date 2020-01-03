TABC says minors are legally allowed in bars, clubs in wake of Level Night Club shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission told EverythingLubbock.com that people under the age of 21 can enter a bar. Chris Porter, a spokesperson for TABC, said in a phone interview on Thursday that there is no violation unless a minor is served alcohol.

“There in fact is no state law that requires an age limit when it comes to those types of places such as bars, restaurants or nightclubs,” Porter said.

Following a shooting at Level Night Club on Wednesday morning, two people were killed, including a 17 year-old. Porter said the TABC will conduct a seven-day investigation into the bar.

“So what that allows us to do is conduct an investigation without fear of any further violence resulting criminal retaliation, or anything else connected to the original incident,” Porter said.

Justin Sherman, general manager of The Library in the Depot District, said violent crime affects business.

“It’s a matter of unified front. We have to all get together and whether it’s more police presence, whether it’s stronger codes being enforced,” Sherman said.

Sherman said they do not allow minors to enter their establishment.

“We’re strictly 21 up, all the time other than during the school year. We’ll do a Thursday college night every now and again, and we’ll allow 18 to 21 year olds,” Sherman said.

He said there is police presence near his bar and wants to assure people that despite the tragedy, the Depot District is still a safe place to celebrate.

“We do everything we can to take precautions to make sure we’re a safe place to come to,” Sherman said.