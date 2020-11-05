TABC suspends permit for local bar due to violating COVID-19 protocols

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued a 30-day permit suspension for local bar Kong’s, after it was found to be in violation of the state’s COVID-19 protocols.

Kong’s is located in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue and was among eight businesses across the state that were suspended by TABC, according to a release. TABC also issued warnings to 43 businesses in the state.

Due to high hospitalization rates in the region, bars in Lubbock are not allowed to operate. Restaurants are also required to limit operations to 50 percent capacity.