LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Taco Bell stores will accept $1 donations for the Lubbock Boys & Girls Clubs through March 31.

Taco Bell is a national sponsor for the Boys & Girls Clubs. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock said there are eight locations of Taco Bell in Lubbock.

The locations are: 2408 82nd Street, 1905 50th Street, 4928 50th Street, 402 Avenue Q, 6512 82nd Street, 5713 4th Street, 9832 Slide Road, and 5010 Milwaukee Avenue.