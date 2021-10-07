Taco Villa Themed cake delights West Texans on social media

For Margarita Juarez, the buzz over her elaborate Taco Villa themed cakes started about a year ago with a request from a mother whose son loved the popular fast food restaurant.

“She wanted me to create a cake with tacos on it, but she let me free range to decorate it however I liked,” Juarez said. “It inspired many cake decorators from West Texas and now if you search, you see several resembling mine.”

KLBK first saw a picture of the cake posted to the LBK Foodies Facebook page by admin Wes Wicker, who said, “If she doesn’t want a wedding cake like this, she’s not the one.”

Juarez is from Jal New Mexico where she’s been baking for a decade, delivering to all areas of the region, including Eunice, Hobbs, Lovington, Tatum, Seminole, Odessa, Midland, Kermit, Monahans, Lubbock and more.

Her work can be found in the Facebook group La Confectionista a “Six Tiers of Sweet Love” company.