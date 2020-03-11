TAG: 2 wanted gang members arrested in Lubbock Wednesday

Walter Johnson [left] and Zachary Jones [right] (arrest photo from 2015) (Photos from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center in Lubbock:

On 03-11-2020 the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) located and arrested two Top 10 wanted gang members during separate operations (Walter Johnson 30 years of age and Zachary Jones 28 years of age).

Walter Johnson was featured on the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center Top 10 wanted list for an active felony arrest warrant for robbery. At approximately 2:00 pm, TAG Investigators located Johnson in the 3200 block of Avenue V and took him in to custody.

Zachary Jones was featured on the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center Top 10 wanted list for an active felony arrest warrant for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. At approximately 4:00 pm, TAG Investigators located Jones in the 2600 block of E. Baylor and took him into custody.

Johnson and Jones were transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and confined on their charges.

The TAG website, www.stoplubbockgangs.org, features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

(News release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center in Lubbock)