TAG arrests suspect on top 10 wanted gang member list

On 07-11-2019 at approximately 4:15pm the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a TAG Top 10 Most Wanted Gang Fugitive. Jason Dean Huston, 36, was apprehended and arrested after he fled on foot from TAG Investigators in the 6100 block of Avenue P.

Huston was featured on the Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) wanted list due to an outstanding felony warrant for larceny issued by the Pardon and Parole Board.

Huston was located walking in the 6100 block of Avenue P when TAG Investigators attempted to stop him. Huston fled on foot and was quickly apprehended by TAG Investigators. Huston is now booked in to the Lubbock County Detention Center for his outstanding felony warrant, evading arrest on foot, and resisting arrest/transport.

The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Lubbock Police Department assisted in this arrest.

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

The TAG Center, initially funded by a grant from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, houses state, local and federal investigative agencies and staff from the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office charged with integrating intelligence and information to develop a comprehensive strategy to coordinate and conduct criminal investigations to proactively and effectively combat organized criminal gangs.

