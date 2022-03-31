LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a Top 10 wanted gang member Thursday, according to a release.

Diewon Cyphers, 30, was located in the 2500 block of 50th Street and taken into custody.

Read the full release by TAG below:

On 03-31-2022 the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) arrested a Top 10 wanted gang member (Diewon Cyphers 30 years of age).

Cyphers was featured on the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center Top 10 wanted list for an active arrest warrant issued by the Pardon and Parole Board for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. TAG Investigators located Cyphers in the 2500 block of 50th Street and took him in to custody. Cyphers was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and confined on his Pardon and Parole Board warrant.