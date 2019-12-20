TAG arrests top 10 wanted gang member in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center. On 12-19-2019 at approximately 4:45pm the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a Top 10 wanted gang member (Maximiano Gonzalez 33 years of age).

Gonzalez was featured on the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center Top 10 wanted list for an active felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver warrant issued by the Pardon and Parole Board. TAG Investigators located Gonzalez in the 900 block of Avenue R and took him in to custody. During the course of the arrest, Gonzalez was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia. Gonzalez was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. Gonzalez was confined on his Pardon and Parole Board warrant, as well as an additional charge for Possession of a Controlled Substance 1-4 grams.

The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Lubbock Police Department assisted in this arrest.

(This is a press release from TAG)