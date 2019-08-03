TAG: Gang fugitive arrested in Lubbock

1  of  2
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center. Another ‘TAG Top 10 Most Wanted Gang Fugitive’ is now behind bars thanks to a joint effort by local law enforcement agencies. TAG Investigators located and arrested Justin Walker (35 years of age) on August 2, 2019 at approximately 1:35pm in the 5500 block of 4th Street.

Walker was arrested by TAG Investigators for an active felony warrant for a Parole Violation (Burglary of a Habitation). Walker was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

(This is a press release from TAG)

