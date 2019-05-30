TAG officers arrest two after pursuit in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Just before 5 p.m. on May 29th, officers with the Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) were conducting a crime suppression operation when they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 900 block of 34th Street. The driver refused to stop and evaded TAG officers.

During the pursuit, the driver hit a median that disabled the vehicle in the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue. Both occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, both males were located and arrested.

Dayvon Runels, 21, was arrested for an outstanding robbery warrant, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and evading arrest on foot. Lu Sheandric Brantley-Jackson, 22, was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot and possession of marijuana.

