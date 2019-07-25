TAG takes three into custody following pursuit through Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Anti-Gang Center took three people into custody after a vehicle pursuit started in the 1900 block of 66th Street and ended near 60th Street and Indiana Avenue.

According to a release from TAG, Ashley Espenchied, 24, and James Rackley, 27, were charged with crimes including Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence. The third person taken into custody was a juvenile female who was turned over to Children’s Protective Services.

According to TAG, there were no reported injuries or damage caused during the pursuit.

The following is a news release from TAG:

On 7-25-2019 at 1:53pm, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle pursuit began after TAG Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1900 block of 66th Street. The vehicle failed to stop and actively fled from the Investigators. The vehicle stopped near 60th Street and Indiana Avenue and all three occupants were quickly taken in to custody by TAG Investigators. There were no reported injuries or damage caused during the pursuit.

Driver: Ashley Espenchied 24 year old female.

Charges: Evading in a Motor Vehicle. Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 4-200 grams. Tampering with Evidence.

Passenger: James Rackley 27 year old male.

Charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 4-200 grams. Tampering with Evidence.

Passenger: Juvenile Female.

The juvenile was listed as a runaway from Oklahoma, and she was subsequently transported to LCJJC and turned over to CPS Investigators.

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.