TAG unit addresses increasing gang member numbers

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Anti-Gang Center Lubbock spoke to EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday regarding the increasing number of known gang members in Lubbock.

Sgt. Jared Oliver with TAG said there are more than 1,400 known gang members in Lubbock. Since 2018, the number of known gang members has increased by more than 250.

“There’s a couple factors,” Oliver said. “We are obviously more focused on gang members now. We are targeting gang members in Lubbock now and so because of that, the numbers are naturally going to rise because we are targeting and documenting more gang members.”

On Monday, two top 10 wanted gang members were arrested in Lubbock.

Oliver said gang members are ranked based on if they are documented gang members, have an active felony warrant for their arrest, and focus on violent or narcotic related crimes.

“We’re working off of that list every day so we have a group at the TAG center that their primary focus is to go out and work the top 10 wanted gang members,” Oliver said.

To report a gang related incident, visit https://stoplubbockgangs.org tips can be made anonymously.