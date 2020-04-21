Tahoka city worker is first COVID-19 death in Lynn County

TAHOKA, Texas — A City of Tahoka worker died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the first death from the virus in Lynn County.

According to the City of Tahoka, Mack Garza died Tuesday morning.

“We were all big fans of Mack Garza,” the post said. “He was indeed a true gentleman.”

The South Plains Public Health District confirmed the COVID-19 death in a release. It is the second death in the SPPHD, but the first in Lynn County.

According to the release, Garza died in Lubbock but was a resident of Lynn County.

Read the full release by the SPPHD below:

The South Plains Public Health District (SPPHD) has confirmed its second death related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The death occurred in Lubbock but the case was a resident of Lynn County, this is the first death in Lynn County due to COVID-19. SPPHD is investigating this case and following close contacts.

SPPHD will continue monitoring the cases in Lynn, as well as individuals who have been identified as close contacts of cases, as indicated by the CDC. As the spread of COVID-19 continues, the number of individuals monitored by the Health District will increase. The Health District will continue to keep the public apprised of new cases.

