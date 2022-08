TAHOKA, Texas — Tahoka ISD was placed on a lockdown Monday afternoon due to “an incident located near the school,” according to a social media post.

The lockdown was lifted just before 5:00 p.m., the school said.

Tahoka High School posted that students were safe and the lockdown was a “safety precaution.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to police for more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.