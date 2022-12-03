GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Tahoka man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Gaines County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 214 and County Road 206.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

According to a crash summary provided by DPS to EverythingLubbock.com, a Pontiac Grand Prix was westbound on CR 206 and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The Grand Prix then struck a northbound Jeep Wagoneer on SH 214.

The driver of the Grand Prix was transported to the Seminole Hospital District where he was later pronounced deceased.

DPS identified the victim as Louise H. Salinas, 67, of Tahoka.

The driver the Wagoneer was not injured.