Tahoka mayor opens up shelter for those without power

TAHOKA, Texas — On Monday, Tahoka-based Lyntegar Electric Cooperative announced widespread power outages across its region because of problems with ERCOT.

But emergency preparations were already in place even before that. On Sunday, the Mayor John Baker of Tahoka announced a shelter would be opened for those who lost power, according to a Facebook post from the City of Tahoka.

The post said the City of Tahoka community room would open its doors for those who need a warm place to stay due to the power outage.

Lyntegar sent out a public statement saying action had to be taken in Borden and Dawson Counties to meet ERCOT power reduction requirements.

The statement said a certain amount of load is required to be kept in reserve. The reserve was so low that rotating power outages were not possible. Circuits were cut off and left off starting at 1:35 a.m.

The statement said an “under frequency event” has already occurred and it can happen again. In other words, the power supply had become unstable.

The statement said, “Simply put, ERCOT has directed Lyntegar to shed more load than we have available, so we do not have the ability to rotate these outages. We do not know how long this will last, but I can tell you it is being done to prevent an uncontrollable system blackout which would take days or weeks to restore.”

The CEO of Lyntegar, Greg Hinley stressed the importance of electricity conservation.

“Please conserve energy as much as possible. The power grid is extremely stressed,” Hinley said.

Dawson County currently has 1,599 meters out- which is estimated to be about 100-160 residents, Hinley said.

The following is the remainder of the statement for those members in the Southwest Power Pool: Lynn, Terry, Garza, Hockley, Yoakum, Gaines and Lubbock Counties: