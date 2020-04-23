Tahoka police officer arrested on prostitution, other charges in Lynn Co.

LYNN COUNTY, Texas– A Tahoka police officer was arrested and charged last week after an investigation from the Texas Rangers concluded he engaged in prostitution, as well as other charges related to the crime.

An investigation began with the Texas Rangers on allegations of “official oppression” involving Tahoka Police officer, William Jayce Baker, 41, said the Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Johnny Bures.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Baker, and he was booked into the Lynn County Jail on the charges of official oppression, prostitution and indecent assault.