Tahoka Police seek help identifying subjects in liquor store theft

TAHOKA, Texas — The Tahoka Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying three subjects from a theft in January.

The subjects are described by police as one black male, one Hispanic male and one identified female. Police said they robbed Papa Joe’s Liquor in Tahoka on January 27 at 4:38 p.m. They left the scene in a silver 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe.







Images from the Tahoka Police Department

The two males selected several bottles of alcohol, police said, and left the store with them as they were being checked out. The female was waiting in the car and drove them away.

Anyone with information on this theft can contact Chief Jeff Parker with the Tahoka Police Department at 806-561-5255 and can remain anonymous.