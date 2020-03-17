Tahoka releases statement for precautions amid coronavirus concerns

TAHOKA, Texas — The City of Tahoka sent out a notice via Facebook on Tuesday for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, policies that are now set in place until March 29.

The entrance to Tahoka City Hall will be locked. Payments can be placed in the drop box in front of city hall, made online or by telephone using a toll free number, according to the statement.

The drop box will be frequently checked throughout the day. However, the city said do not put any cash in the drop box.

The statement also said that all utility disconnections will be suspended until further notice. However, all utility bills must be paid.

Anyone with issue paying utilities due to COVID-19 is prompted to call city hall.

The entrance to the library will be locked, and library staff will be there to answer phone calls, according to the statement. The computer lab will be closed, and a table will be set up outside the front door where books will be placed on the table for pickup.

Books can still be dropped off as usual, according to the statement. Additionally, all programs have been suspended until further notice.

All city personnel will still work, and all city services will be provided, according to the statement.

A re-evaluation of the situation will take place on March 29 whether to continue with the precautions, change the precautions or discontinue the precautions, according to the statement.

For further assistance, call city hall at (806) 561-4211.

View the full statement below: