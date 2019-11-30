Tahoka woman celebrating 100th birthday on Sunday

TAHOKA, Texas – A Lynn County woman is celebrating a very special birthday this weekend!

Tahoka resident Helen Bookman will turn 100 on Sunday, December 1.

Family and friends gathered for a special birthday celebration in her honor Saturday afternoon at the Tahoka Housing Authority.

She also received proclamations from Tahoka’s mayor and the mayor of Orlando, Florida in recognition of her special day.



Bookman is the oldest living African American woman in Tahoka and Lynn County, according to her family.



Andrew Nance, her son, was the first African American to attend Tahoka High School in 1956.

Happy Birthday to Lynn County’s newest centenarian from KLBK, KAMC and EverythingLubbock.com!