T’ai Chi Chuh in the Plaza, Saturdays in June

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Parks and Recreation and the Buddy Holly Center are pleased to host the 4th Annual T’ai Chi Chih in the Plaza at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday in June beginning June 1, 2019, at the Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza. T’ai Chi Chih is a series of nineteen movements and one pose that make up a meditative, low impact form of exercise. Practicing T’ai Chi Chih can help reduce stress, regulate hypertension, and improve balance and muscle tone. Special thanks to certified instructors Cindy Dunn and Larry Sava for leading T’ai Chi Chih in the Plaza. Admission is free.

The Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza is located at 1824 Crickets Avenue across from the Buddy Holly Center. For more information, call (806) 775-2685.

