Take 5 comments on the sale of Bolton Oil in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Last week, Charles Bolton provided information to EverythingLubbock.com about the sale of Bolton Oil locations to Take 5 Oil. Bolton said six locations would be sold in the next 90 to 120 days.

The Bolton family still plans to own and operate the Bolton gas stations in Lubbock.

Related Story: Bolton’s Oil Change selling to Take 5 Oil

On Tuesday, Take 5 issued an updated statement:

TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BOLTON OIL CHANGE

Transaction makes the third acquisition year-to-date for Take 5 and expands its footprint in Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas. — Take 5 Oil Change (Take 5), a quick lube operator with over 370 locations across the U.S., recently acquired the six Bolton Oil Change locations in Lubbock. With this acquisition, the company now has eight locations in the Lubbock market, including two from the acquisition of Advance Kwik Lube earlier this summer.

“Our customers and employees have been the core of our business for over 50 years – and Take 5 shares that mindset,” said Charles Bolton, owner of Bolton Oil.

The Bolton family will continue to own and operate the Bolton gas stations that are next to the oil change facilities and Take 5 hopes for a long-lasting partnership with Bolton oil.

“We truly respect the Bolton family and the brand that they’ve built in Lubbock. The shops focus on speedy oil change services and delivering great customer service; which are key commitments at Take 5 also,” said John Teddy, Vice President of Strategy at Take 5. “Our goal is to build on to what the Bolton family has already established through data, innovation, and technology to create the ultimate oil change experience.”

As part of their enhanced customer experience plans, Take 5 is immediately implementing a 25 percent off oil change discount for all active-duty military service members and veterans. To receive the discount, customers must simply present an accepted form of military ID.

“Honoring those who serve, and their families, has always been a core value of Take 5 Oil Change,” Teddy said. “We live these values not only by providing this unique discount to military customers, but by employing many military men and women, and by corporately partnering with military organizations for charitable giving. Our goal is to invest back into these stores, the local economy, and most importantly, our customers.”

Take 5 Oil Change is a portfolio company of Driven Brands, the nation’s leading automotive franchisor. For more information about the company, or to find locations in the Lubbock area, please visit take5oilchange.com.