Take a road trip to Olton to try some of the state’s best barbecue

OLTON, Texas — It is well worth the trip to to visit Rejino Barbeque, located in Olton.

The restaurant was recently in Texas Monthly’s “fifty best BBQ Joints.”

Christina and Aaron Rejino said they started smoking meats in 2017 right in front of their house. It wasn’t long before their neighbors and friends helped to spread the word about how good their food is.

It eventually caught the attention of Texas Monthly, and the rest is history.

Now the Rejino’s are set up in the middle of Olton, tucked in between several businesses. It’ll be the busiest street in town on the days they’re open.

Barbecue is their passion, and they love meeting people near and far who wait in line to get a taste of all their hard work.

If you’re planning on going, they offer online ordering before you go to ensure you’ll have food before they sell out. Orders must be placed by 9:00 a.m. the morning you plan to pick it up.

Pay attention to the time you set to pick up, they’ll cut your meat right before you arrive.

They’re open Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until they sell out.

To see the full Texas Monthly list, click here.